Bibb County grand jurors indict 16 defendants in racketeering case

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County grand jurors charged 16 defendants in a multi-jurisdiction racketeering case on charges including bribery, money laundering, tax evasion, and illegal gambling.
District Attorney David Cook announced the charges in a virtual news conference Wednesday. He said the charges are allegations and that each defendant is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
People named in the case
- Mukeshkumar Patel, Macon business owner
- Manishkumar Patel, Macon business owner
- Kunj Patel, Macon business owner
- Hiren Patel, Macon business owner
- Panth Patel, Macon business owner
- Former Ideal Georgia Police Chief Ennis Odom
- Former Bibb County deputy Rahim McCarley
- Manoj “Ray” Patel, Savannah area business owner
- Bhunica Ambu, Savannah area business owner
- Zankhana Patel, Savannah area business owner
- Nimishaben Chaudhari, Savannah area business owner
- Parth Patel, Savannah area business owner
- Nital “Nick” Raval, Statesboro businessman
- Samir Patel, Statesboro businessman
- Former Georgia Department of Revenue agent Ronald C. Huckaby
- Former Bulloch County Sheriff’s Department Captain Larry Todd Mashburn
Authorities arrested Nital Raval, Manoj Patel, Bhunica Ambu, Zankhana Patel, Ronald C. Huckaby, and Rahim McCarley in July 2019 in relation to this case.
Authorities also issued Superior Court bench warrants for additional arrests in relation to this case.
Cook says that bribery and public corruption cannot be condoned or accepted in any society of laws, justice, and accountability.