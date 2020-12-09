Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The Macon Centreplex is ready for public ice skating!

The first public ice skating session of the season will be Saturday, December 19th.

The facility is enforcing some new rules during the pandemic to keep their visitors safe. Guests will need to sign up for a session in order to skate. Sessions are one hour long and limited to 100 individuals, first come first served. Staff will clean and sanitize the facility between sessions.

Masks are required while inside the building, even while skating. Also, all personal items must be inside a clear bag to enter the venue.

Tickets are $10 per person and include your skate rental.

You can purchase tickets online, or call the Macon Centreplex Box Office at (478) 803-1593. It’s open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for the complete session schedule, and rules.