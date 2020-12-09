Augusta woman uses social media to get Christmas cards to her sister

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An Augusta woman is asking people to send Christmas cards to her sister with special needs.

Mary Crook says the pandemic created visitation issues between her and her sister, Shannon.

Shannon lives in a group home with other special needs adults. Right now they can only visit with her on the front lawn of the home. Visitors must social distance and wear masks.

Crook says Shannon loves getting mail. She says she got the idea to have people send cards to Shannon as a way to make sure she doesn’t feel forgotten.

Crook made a Facebook post asking people to send her sister cards. The response she got was more than she ever could have imagined.

So far she’s gotten over 100 requests to send cards to Shannon. However, she says people can send cards to anyone with special needs living in group homes in Macon.

How to send a card to Shannon and others living in group homes

Use the following address to send a card to Shannon and others with special needs:

The ARC at 4664 Sheraton Drive, Macon, GA 31210

Once received, the cards will be distributed to those living in the group homes.