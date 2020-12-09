Community leaders address violence in Macon

By
Peyton Lewis
-
0
9
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Local leaders gathered at the Macon-Bibb Government Center to talk about the county’s record number of homicides in 2020.

They blamed the deaths on gun violence, poverty, and issues stemming from difficult childhoods.

Mayor-elect Lester Miller says he plans to address these issues through community-oriented programs when he takes office.

“It’s our job to make it right,” Miller stated. “It’s my job as mayor to provide resources I can’t provide all the answers but I can designate the resources to go help these programs that I believe will save kid’s lives, and that’s what I plan on doing.”

Coroner Leon Jones says he is appalled at what’s happening. He says young people should learn how to handle issues without guns. Each leader who spoke said young people need to be nurtured, and a greater focus on mental health would hopefully reduce the number of killings.

Peyton Lewis
