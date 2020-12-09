Crawford County High School moving to remote learning Thursday

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Crawford County High School will transition to remote learning on Thursday, December 10.

That’s according to post made on the school district’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, which says there will be no face-to-face instruction at Crawford County High School until January 6.

“The High School will send out information regarding finals in the upcoming days so please check emails, websites, phone calls, and social media for that information,” the post said.

The move to remote learning is only for the high school. Crawford County Middle School, Crawford County Elementary School and Crawford County Eagles Nest will continue with face-to-face instruction.

“We will continue to monitor the number of cases and determine the best course of action for the system and the community,” the post concluded.

The district’s daily COVID-19 update Wednesday showed 115 of the district’s 1,571 students–about 7%–are currently being quarantined due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

Seven students are currently absent due to testing positive and three employees are absent due to testing positive.

14 employees are quarantined due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

