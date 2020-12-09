UPDATE: 115 Crawford School District students quarantined due to possible exposure

|
UPDATE: December 9 at 5 p.m. — 115 Crawford County School District students are now quarantined due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
That’s according to the district’s December 9 COVID-19 update.
The school district also announced Wednesday that Crawford County High School will move to remote learning starting Thursday, December 10.
____________________________________________________
ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Officials with the Crawford County School District say 40 students are in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.
This is according to Crawford County School District Superintendent Brent Lowe.
Lowe confirms a Pre-Kindergarten class was exposed to a positive school employee and also says one middle school student and two high school students tested positive for COVID-19.
The district’s December 8 COVID-19 update showed a total of 40 students (2.55% of the district’s enrolled students) were in quarantine due to possible exposure.
Three employees were absent due to a positive COVID-19 test and 10 employees were absent due to possible exposure.