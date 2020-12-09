40 Crawford County students in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

|
ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Officials with the Crawford County School District say 40 students are in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.
This is according to Crawford County School District Superintendent Brent Lowe.
Lowe confirms a Pre-Kindergarten class was exposed to a positive school employee and also says one middle school student and two high school students tested positive for COVID-19.
The district’s December 8 COVID-19 update showed a total of 40 students (2.55% of the district’s enrolled students) were in quarantine due to possible exposure.
Three employees were absent due to a positive COVID-19 test and 10 employees were absent due to possible exposure.