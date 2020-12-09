Ice Skating is back at the Macon Centreplex

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Ice Skating returns to Macon this winter.
The Macon Centreplex is enforcing the clear bag policy. All personal items must be contained in a clear bag for entry into the venue.
Masks must be worn the entire time, including when ice skating on the ice, in all public spaces, and upon entry.
Tickets are $10 per person and include your skate rental.
You can purchase tickets online, or call the Macon Centreplex Box Office at (478) 803-1593. It’s open Monday’s through Friday’s from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For the complete list of skate times and rules, click here.