Ice Skating is back at the Macon Centreplex

By
Clayton Poulnott
-
0
5
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Ice Skating returns to Macon this winter.

The Macon Centreplex is enforcing the clear bag policy. All personal items must be contained in a clear bag for entry into the venue.

Masks must be worn the entire time, including when ice skating on the ice, in all public spaces, and upon entry.

Tickets are $10 per person and include your skate rental.

You can purchase tickets online, or call the Macon Centreplex Box Office at (478) 803-1593. It’s open Monday’s through Friday’s from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For the complete list of skate times and rules, click here.