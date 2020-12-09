Jon Ossoff visits Macon ahead of Senate Runoff Election

By
Peyton Lewis
-
0
15
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff, visited Macon Wednesday to rally support for the upcoming run-off election.

His supporters filled the parking lot in front of the Macon Coliseum, for a socially distanced rally in their cars. He asked them to vote for him and the other Democratic Senate candidate, Reverend Raphael Warnock.

State Representative Miriam Paris, Senator David Lucas, and gospel singer Tasha Cobbs, all spoke in support of Ossoff and Warnock.

Ossoff shared his post-election plans, and emphasized what he hopes to do for healthcare.

“We can build clinics and hospitals where we’ve lost nine rural hospitals in the last 10 years,” Ossoff stated. “We can expand Medicaid. Also, we can crack down on price gouging by drug companies…and we can deliver health for the people.”

Ossoff also addressed both Republican Senate candidate Kelly Loeffler, and his opponent Senator David Perdue. He called Perdue a “coward” for skipping the most recent Senate debate.

If both candidates from either party win, their party will take the Senate majority.

Early voting for the runoff begins Monday, December 14. Election day is Tuesday, January 5.

Previous articleMacon kids get lesson on life in the Middle East
Next articleMWA takes over maintenance of county stormwater system
mm
Peyton Lewis
Peyton Lewis is a 20-year-old reporter from Stockbridge, Georgia. She graduated in December of 2019 with her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Georgia. She found a love for reporting after receiving a video camera for her 8th birthday. She and her friends would make mock newscasts in her backyard other creative content. Peyton's love for writing and creating videos pushed her to pursue journalism. In order to kick-start her dream of being a reporter, she left the traditional high school experience at the age of 16 to attend Gordon State College as a full-time student. She graduated with her Associate's degree two weeks before graduating from high school. Previously, Peyton worked as a news intern for 11 Alive in Atlanta, a radio intern for the Joy FM, and a reporter/ technical manager for Grady Newsource. Peyton dreams to become an investigative reporter that leaves a lasting impact on the world around her. She loves Disney, dogs, spicy food, musicals, and her family. Peyton also enjoys reading, watching movies, cheering on the Dawgs, and going on new adventures.