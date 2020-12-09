|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff, visited Macon Wednesday to rally support for the upcoming run-off election.
His supporters filled the parking lot in front of the Macon Coliseum, for a socially distanced rally in their cars. He asked them to vote for him and the other Democratic Senate candidate, Reverend Raphael Warnock.
State Representative Miriam Paris, Senator David Lucas, and gospel singer Tasha Cobbs, all spoke in support of Ossoff and Warnock.
Ossoff shared his post-election plans, and emphasized what he hopes to do for healthcare.
“We can build clinics and hospitals where we’ve lost nine rural hospitals in the last 10 years,” Ossoff stated. “We can expand Medicaid. Also, we can crack down on price gouging by drug companies…and we can deliver health for the people.”
Ossoff also addressed both Republican Senate candidate Kelly Loeffler, and his opponent Senator David Perdue. He called Perdue a “coward” for skipping the most recent Senate debate.
If both candidates from either party win, their party will take the Senate majority.
Early voting for the runoff begins Monday, December 14. Election day is Tuesday, January 5.