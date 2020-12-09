MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Children at the Methodist Home for Children and Youth, got a lesson about life in the Middle East.
Helena Scott is a project officer for the American Foundation for Relief and Reconciliation in the Middle East, and works in Jordan. Scott’s organization provides shelter and resources for Christian refugees displaced by ISIS.
She spoke with local youth about her experiences and the importance of showing love to others.
“What’s so important to know is that people all over the world need help,” Scott said. “But the important thing is to show Christian compassion to all of those who need it.”
Since beginning her work in Jordan, Scott has been able to find homes for over 100 refugees. The children also learned about Islam, and what being in a religious minority is like.
Scott hopes to talk to more American children about stereotypes and fear about the Middle East.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up