Macon kids get lesson on life in the Middle East

By
Peyton Lewis
-
0
30
Children learning
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Children at the Methodist Home for Children and Youth, got a lesson about life in the Middle East.

Helena Scott

Helena Scott is a project officer for the American Foundation for Relief and Reconciliation in the Middle East, and works in Jordan. Scott’s organization provides shelter and resources for Christian refugees displaced by ISIS.

She spoke with local youth about her experiences and the importance of showing love to others.

“What’s so important to know is that people all over the world need help,” Scott said. “But the important thing is to show Christian compassion to all of those who need it.”

Since beginning her work in Jordan, Scott has been able to find homes for over 100 refugees. The children also learned about Islam, and what being in a religious minority is like.

Scott hopes to talk to more American children about stereotypes and fear about the Middle East.