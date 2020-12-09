|
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Middle Georgia State University is now paving the way for a Doctoral Degree program.
Now a title five institute, the university will now offer its first Doctor of Science in Information Technology.
MGA will house the program in its School of Computing. This helps to prepare students to assume leadership roles and manage information technology.
“This program will be fully online with two brief practicums, making the Doctoral Degree a natural progression from our masters of science and information technology,” said Kevin Cantwell, Dean of Graduate Studies.
This Doctoral Degree will be among the most affordable in the nation, costing students about $20,000, an investment for careers with earnings up to six-figures.
Information on the Doctoral Degree Program
For more information on the program, contact the Office of Graduates at 478-929-6865. Click here to visit MGA’s website.