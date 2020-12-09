MWA takes over maintenance of county stormwater system

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Water Authority will be in charge of the county’s stormwater system by the end of the month.

According to Mayor Robert Reichert, the lack of funding resulted in a lack of maintenance for the system.

MWA says the current infrastructure is aging and has exceeded its design life causing issues like pipe failure. According to MWA Chairman Samuel Hart, the agency is qualified to handle such tasks.

“It will be our responsibility for all the water whether its storm water, whether its waste water, or whether it’s drink water in Bibb county,” said Hart.

Hart says there are 400 miles of stormwater pipes, 8000 miles of ditches and tens of thousands of stormwater structures that require cleaning, rehabilitation or replacement.

“A lot of pipes in the area are coming of age at the same time. Some of these pipes were expected to be 40-50 years old, and have been there for even longer” said Hart.

Tony Rojas, Executive Director of MWA, says frequent sinkholes from pipe failure is an issue. He adds 60% of the system is clogged and not functioning properly causing flooding and public safety issues.

“Our intersections you’ll notice a lot of debris and gravel. When you go to break your car at an intersection like that, you’ll slide rather than breaking quickly,” said Rojas.

Rojas says the water authority will focus on reforming ditches, replacing catch basin lids, clearing debris, and working on a street sweeping program.

“Our operating budget is estimated to be around 5.2 million dollars. The fee that we talk about, the 4.99 per month for residential customers. The fee that we have will generate about 9.2 millions,” said Rojas.

$5.2 million will go into operation and $4 million will go into rehabilitating and improving the infrastructure.

The monthly stormwater user fee of $4.99 will begin in January of 2022, and be applied on the customer’s monthly water and sewer bill.