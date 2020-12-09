UPDATE (Wednesday, December 9 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/9/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  456,113 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 9. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1259 6783.04 41 112
Atkinson 548 6578.63 9 81
Bacon 673 5901.44 20 53
Baker 109 3498.07 6 21
Baldwin 2608 5870.17 70 194
Banks 869 4348.91 12 104
Barrow 3582 4146.65 60 322
Bartow 4967 4484.03 103 386
Ben Hill 1012 6079.9 35 99
Berrien 635 3294.25 18 32
Bibb 7850 5159.38 224 998
Bleckley 567 4416.58 30 36
Brantley 568 2958.03 18 47
Brooks 661 4202.96 26 57
Bryan 1507 3850.58 16 108
Bulloch 3395 4272.21 35 155
Burke 1047 4686.24 13 101
Butts 964 3829.35 46 68
Calhoun 299 4733.26 11 53
Camden 1855 3440.03 18 86
Candler 583 5379.72 27 47
Carroll 4369 3637.23 89 232
Catoosa 2363 3436.04 34 112
Charlton 728 5493.92 11 40
Chatham 11155 3817.9 206 930
Chattahoochee 2071 19266.91 1 17
Chattooga 1213 4897.84 33 89
Cherokee 9993 3748.07 114 662
Clarke 7190 5540.19 56 287
Clay 127 4448.34 3 9
Clayton 10668 3499.56 202 800
Clinch 498 7481.97 13 38
Cobb 28790 3641.59 509 2215
Coffee 2865 6656.29 72 399
Colquitt 2340 5154.98 43 179
Columbia 5848 3686.54 78 243
Cook 837 4800.14 19 75
Coweta 3950 2598.67 71 186
Crawford 253 2069.02 6 30
Crisp 750 3364.89 26 93
Dade 572 3539.17 7 37
Dawson 1254 4640.83 11 116
Decatur 1438 5463.11 41 108
DeKalb 28364 3576.1 452 2740
Dodge 744 3649.74 40 70
Dooly 448 3343.28 19 59
Dougherty 3537 3934.15 199 703
Douglas 5446 3585.11 91 540
Early 626 6169.92 37 47
Echols 286 7205.85 2 10
Effingham 2162 3376.75 32 138
Elbert 971 5125.36 22 87
Emanuel 1302 5744.79 43 96
Evans 528 4940.58 8 52
Fannin 1088 4133.74 31 93
Fayette 2971 2527.56 62 158
Floyd 5524 5528.64 87 462
Forsyth 6970 2760.32 66 479
Franklin 1271 5448.15 20 90
Fulton 40826 3714.22 692 3003
Gilmer 1315 4185.63 29 114
Glascock 66 2181.82 2 5
Glynn 4265 4956.59 117 359
Gordon 3320 5719.31 55 178
Grady 950 3871.23 27 110
Greene 686 3665.12 26 66
Gwinnett 40322 4152.01 517 3278
Habersham 2605 5687.77 82 296
Hall 13614 6597.56 199 1331
Hancock 522 6371.29 46 70
Haralson 969 3154.09 21 43
Harris 1010 2909.66 28 100
Hart 825 3160.07 20 85
Heard 325 2627.32 8 22
Henry 8459 3526.55 133 348
Houston 4642 2955.95 104 433
Irwin 441 4675.08 11 44
Jackson 3593 4809.91 53 274
Jasper 312 2197.34 5 23
Jeff Davis 857 5657.51 30 78
Jefferson 996 6504.28 38 98
Jenkins 490 5713.62 34 69
Johnson 472 4885.62 29 71
Jones 796 2784.09 23 63
Lamar 601 3106.42 23 54
Lanier 353 3410.3 7 16
Laurens 2339 4945.45 110 217
Lee 870 2902.81 32 111
Liberty 1575 2544.26 29 132
Lincoln 289 3556.92 9 36
Long 333 1672.11 5 19
Lowndes 5495 4661.6 96 244
Lumpkin 1377 4073.72 19 134
Macon 320 2463.81 15 58
Madison 1175 3893.69 14 80
Marion 222 2676.96 10 24
McDuffie 842 3898.69 21 92
McIntosh 387 2656.69 7 37
Meriwether 666 3168.41 19 86
Miller 361 6263.01 2 21
Mitchell 946 4289.08 49 159
Monroe 970 3498.4 59 103
Montgomery 405 4390.72 9 27
Morgan 614 3208.28 7 48
Murray 1998 4962.62 28 118
Muscogee 7325 3822.55 191 742
Newton 3676 3271.8 107 367
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 18217 0 223 772
Oconee 1151 2757.74 35 85
Oglethorpe 542 3556.43 13 50
Paulding 4481 2597.05 84 185
Peach 1002 3660.27 29 116
Pickens 1137 3390.99 14 88
Pierce 755 3862.88 27 91
Pike 503 2667.02 12 44
Polk 2098 4824.99 34 197
Pulaski 393 3607.82 25 41
Putnam 954 4359.15 30 83
Quitman 46 2005.23 1 7
Rabun 688 4050.39 12 80
Randolph 347 5137.7 30 61
Richmond 10377 5131.03 202 766
Rockdale 2831 2981.26 56 396
Schley 136 2578.2 2 17
Screven 474 3410.07 11 49
Seminole 497 6105.65 12 41
Spalding 2063 2985.1 78 244
Stephens 1680 6381.04 46 162
Stewart 586 9561.1 17 84
Sumter 1097 3731.42 69 215
Talbot 213 3458.92 8 29
Taliaferro 39 2389.71 0 2
Tattnall 1067 4198.97 21 78
Taylor 293 3681.83 13 38
Telfair 527 3368.7 27 54
Terrell 379 4476.2 33 80
Thomas 1868 4204.27 78 185
Tift 2511 6149.89 68 272
Toombs 1707 6326.21 61 127
Towns 604 5019.11 22 78
Treutlen 336 4920.19 14 35
Troup 3445 4892.49 119 374
Turner 392 4853.89 24 56
Twiggs 263 3252.54 15 58
Union 1156 4562.86 38 118
Unknown 2412 0 1 34
Upson 966 3676.22 71 107
Walker 2867 4118.66 53 132
Walton 3222 3362.77 78 274
Ware 1935 5397.04 72 219
Warren 194 3723.61 6 30
Washington 1028 5063.54 23 65
Wayne 1529 5101.09 45 144
Webster 46 1803.92 2 10
Wheeler 370 4678.21 18 24
White 1457 4587.82 28 153
Whitfield 8526 8145.44 95 427
Wilcox 308 3503.98 25 57
Wilkes 391 3904.53 8 48
Wilkinson 438 4910.86 18 80
Worth 684 3395.89 36 111
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,951,990 (4,578,124 reported molecular tests; 373,866 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 456,113 (10.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 36,740 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 9,073 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

