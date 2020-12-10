President-Elect Joe Biden visiting Georgia on Tuesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – President-Elect Joe Biden will be paying a visit to the Peach State next week.
According to an email from Democratic Senate candidate’s John Ossoff’s campaign, Biden will travel to Atlanta on Tuesday, December 15th. Biden will campaign on behalf of Ossoff and the other democrat running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, Reverend Raphael Warnock, ahead of the run off elections in January.
This will be Biden’s first visit to Georgia since being declared the winner of the presidential election. He made a visit in late October when he was still campaigning ahead of the general election.
