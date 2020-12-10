Staying warm Friday ahead of weekend rain

Highs in Middle Georgia today warmed to the 70’s for many of us (over 10 degrees above normal).

We will continue our trend of above normal highs through the weekend, with highs on Friday warming into the 70’s and upper 60’s.

While sunshine will hang around on Friday, Friday night will bring some clouds and increasing humidity to the area.

Saturday should be mostly dry during the day, but rain moves in Saturday night.

A few thunderstorms will be possible overnight and into Sunday.

Sunday will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening.

A few showers could bring pockets of heavy rain, but widespread severe storms are not expected.

As we head into next week, showers will linger on Monday with some cooler air moving in behind the cold front.

Another small system is possible Wednesday with a chance of showers in Middle Georgia, but this system likely won’t do much to change our temperatures.

