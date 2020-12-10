Bibb deputies looking for east Macon dollar store robber

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are looking for a man witnesses say robbed a dollar store Wednesday night.
It happened at Dollar General at 4471 Jeffersonville Road just after 5:30.
Witnesses told deputies a man entered the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money before receiving cash and running away.
No one was injured.
The man was wearing a camouflage jacket and pants with a Batman beanie cap. His face was covered with a mask.
