Bibb deputies warn of possible scam involving landscapers with pine straw

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is warning about two men in the area using pine straw to try to take your money.
Deputies say be on the lookout for two men in their 20’s, driving a black Dodge truck with Pennsylvania tags. Deputies say the tag number is ZPM-6437 or a similar combination.
According to a report to the Sheriff’s Office, the men put less pine straw in your yard than the agreed amount. Then they demand the quoted price before agreeing to a lower price.
Deputies say do not fall for this because scammers used similar tactics during this season. Instead deputies urge homeowners to hire a reputable landscaping person or company. Also get a written quote prior to agreeing to any work.
If you have any information regarding these individuals or their vehicle, contact Captain George Meadows at 478-747-3278 or gmeadows@maconbibb.us.
