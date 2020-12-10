UPDATE (Thursday, December 10 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
19219
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 10, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/10/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  462,175 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 10. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1270 6842.3 41 113
Atkinson 550 6602.64 9 82
Bacon 678 5945.28 20 53
Baker 112 3594.35 6 21
Baldwin 2620 5897.18 70 196
Banks 886 4433.99 12 105
Barrow 3645 4219.58 60 326
Bartow 5101 4605 104 390
Ben Hill 1027 6170.02 35 102
Berrien 635 3294.25 18 33
Bibb 7929 5211.3 225 1019
Bleckley 568 4424.37 30 36
Brantley 583 3036.14 18 47
Brooks 667 4241.11 26 57
Bryan 1522 3888.9 16 108
Bulloch 3407 4287.31 35 155
Burke 1050 4699.67 13 102
Butts 976 3877.02 46 69
Calhoun 304 4812.41 11 53
Camden 1892 3508.64 18 87
Candler 585 5398.17 27 48
Carroll 4510 3754.61 90 232
Catoosa 2410 3504.38 34 114
Charlton 734 5539.2 11 42
Chatham 11233 3844.6 207 936
Chattahoochee 2085 19397.15 1 17
Chattooga 1255 5067.43 35 90
Cherokee 10110 3791.96 115 671
Clarke 7265 5597.98 56 289
Clay 132 4623.47 3 9
Clayton 10877 3568.12 202 806
Clinch 502 7542.07 13 38
Cobb 29175 3690.29 511 2219
Coffee 2878 6686.49 72 404
Colquitt 2361 5201.24 43 179
Columbia 5936 3742.02 80 243
Cook 842 4828.81 19 76
Coweta 4003 2633.54 71 186
Crawford 258 2109.91 7 30
Crisp 758 3400.78 26 94
Dade 579 3582.48 7 37
Dawson 1273 4711.15 11 118
Decatur 1446 5493.5 41 108
DeKalb 28725 3621.62 457 2761
Dodge 746 3659.55 40 71
Dooly 454 3388.06 20 59
Dougherty 3560 3959.74 199 704
Douglas 5509 3626.58 94 545
Early 640 6307.9 37 48
Echols 289 7281.43 2 10
Effingham 2179 3403.3 33 139
Elbert 992 5236.21 22 87
Emanuel 1307 5766.85 43 96
Evans 530 4959.3 8 52
Fannin 1098 4171.73 31 93
Fayette 3012 2562.44 62 159
Floyd 5630 5634.73 89 463
Forsyth 7088 2807.05 66 483
Franklin 1293 5542.46 21 91
Fulton 41284 3755.89 697 3020
Gilmer 1332 4239.74 29 116
Glascock 67 2214.88 2 6
Glynn 4297 4993.78 117 360
Gordon 3377 5817.5 55 178
Grady 956 3895.68 27 110
Greene 694 3707.86 26 66
Gwinnett 40947 4216.36 520 3298
Habersham 2657 5801.31 82 300
Hall 13907 6739.55 200 1339
Hancock 525 6407.91 46 71
Haralson 1005 3271.27 21 43
Harris 1022 2944.23 28 100
Hart 837 3206.04 20 88
Heard 343 2772.84 8 23
Henry 8585 3579.08 135 348
Houston 4694 2989.07 104 433
Irwin 448 4749.28 11 45
Jackson 3679 4925.03 53 274
Jasper 317 2232.55 5 23
Jeff Davis 866 5716.93 30 79
Jefferson 1008 6582.64 38 99
Jenkins 491 5725.28 34 69
Johnson 476 4927.03 29 72
Jones 806 2819.07 23 63
Lamar 611 3158.11 24 54
Lanier 352 3400.64 7 16
Laurens 2354 4977.17 111 219
Lee 876 2922.83 32 112
Liberty 1589 2566.88 29 133
Lincoln 293 3606.15 9 36
Long 341 1712.28 5 19
Lowndes 5530 4691.29 96 247
Lumpkin 1412 4177.27 19 136
Macon 320 2463.81 15 58
Madison 1195 3959.97 15 80
Marion 222 2676.96 10 24
McDuffie 852 3944.99 21 93
McIntosh 400 2745.93 7 36
Meriwether 670 3187.44 19 87
Miller 367 6367.11 2 21
Mitchell 952 4316.29 49 159
Monroe 985 3552.49 59 107
Montgomery 407 4412.4 9 27
Morgan 623 3255.3 7 48
Murray 2033 5049.55 29 118
Muscogee 7403 3863.25 193 751
Newton 3730 3319.86 107 369
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 18294 0 224 779
Oconee 1165 2791.29 35 85
Oglethorpe 548 3595.8 13 50
Paulding 4560 2642.83 85 185
Peach 1011 3693.15 29 116
Pickens 1156 3447.66 14 89
Pierce 764 3908.93 27 91
Pike 512 2714.74 12 45
Polk 2133 4905.48 36 197
Pulaski 394 3617 25 41
Putnam 956 4368.29 30 83
Quitman 46 2005.23 1 7
Rabun 725 4268.22 12 85
Randolph 347 5137.7 30 61
Richmond 10507 5195.31 202 774
Rockdale 2888 3041.28 56 399
Schley 136 2578.2 2 17
Screven 476 3424.46 11 49
Seminole 501 6154.79 12 41
Spalding 2092 3027.06 78 247
Stephens 1710 6494.99 46 164
Stewart 586 9561.1 17 95
Sumter 1115 3792.65 69 215
Talbot 214 3475.15 8 30
Taliaferro 39 2389.71 0 2
Tattnall 1080 4250.13 21 79
Taylor 296 3719.53 13 38
Telfair 531 3394.27 28 55
Terrell 383 4523.44 33 80
Thomas 1891 4256.04 78 185
Tift 2534 6206.22 69 272
Toombs 1718 6366.97 61 129
Towns 613 5093.9 22 77
Treutlen 337 4934.84 14 35
Troup 3485 4949.3 119 377
Turner 399 4940.56 24 56
Twiggs 267 3302 15 58
Union 1168 4610.22 39 118
Unknown 2422 0 1 36
Upson 973 3702.86 71 107
Walker 2942 4226.4 53 136
Walton 3321 3466.09 78 278
Ware 1946 5427.72 72 220
Warren 195 3742.8 6 30
Washington 1036 5102.95 24 66
Wayne 1544 5151.13 45 144
Webster 46 1803.92 2 10
Wheeler 371 4690.86 18 24
White 1497 4713.77 28 154
Whitfield 8641 8255.31 95 435
Wilcox 310 3526.73 25 58
Wilkes 395 3944.48 8 48
Wilkinson 445 4989.35 18 80
Worth 696 3455.47 36 111
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 4,997,023 (4,621,841 reported molecular tests; 375,182 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 462,175 (10.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 37,017 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 9,123 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 10, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleVaccine won’t immediately end pandemic, health experts say
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!