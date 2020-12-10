Gun trafficker sentenced to 16 years in federal prison

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A convicted felon was sentenced to more than 16 years in a federal prison Thursday.
35-year-old Keon Hendley plead guilty to one count possession of a firearm and one count possession of cocaine, after an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office revealed Hendley was trafficking illegal firearms.
The investigation revealed, ATF agents negotiated the purchase of large amounts of firearms from Hendley, on four separate occasions in 2019. A total of 23 firearms along with methamphetamine and cocaine were obtained during this operation. Five of those firearms were confirmed stolen by the ATF.
In addition to his prison time, Hendley was ordered to serve three years of probation following his imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system.