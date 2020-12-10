High speed chase leads to arrests by Georgia State Patrol

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — On Dec. 9, around 2:10 p.m., authorities received a request from the Worth County Sheriff’s Office for help with a car chase initiated by the City of Warwick Police Chief.

This is according to a news release from the Georgia State Patrol.

The Chief attempted to stop a Dodge Challenger for speeding and other traffic violations. After making it to the interstate, the Challenger continued north driving recklessly on I-75 through multiple counties before entering Post 15 territory.

The news release says Crisp and Dooly County officers later joined in the pursuit, as well as Motor Carrier Compliance Division units. A Trooper took over as primary at approximately 2:30 p.m. near mile marker 136 on I-75 North in Houston County.

Authorities say that the pursuit continued through Houston, Peach, and into Bibb Counties.

The news release says that the Trooper executed a successful P.I.T. maneuver on I-475 North just before Eisenhower Parkway. Afterward, the Challenger spun into a guardrail on the east shoulder and stopped in the grass.

The driver fled on foot before being tased by an officer as he tried to go over a fence. The driver had a complaint of injury and authorities took him to the hospital, according to the news release.

Authorities say the driver has active warrants and a suspended license. The two passengers in the vehicle were later released and had no injuries.

GSP will have multiple charges and Warwick PD will be taking warrants for the driver as well.