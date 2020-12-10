Officials remind residents of holiday hazards when decorating

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Emergency officials remind residents to take proper safety precautions when decorating for the holidays.

Officials say avoid injuries, unexpected hospital visits, or fires by following these tips.

Jeremy Webb with Macon-Bibb Fire Department says to exercise caution when using candles to decorate. He advises placing candles away from walls, curtains, or flammable materials and monitor at all times.

“If you choose to use an artificial tree, use a flame-resistant artificial tree,” Webb said.

After using, make sure the candle is fully blown out.

Webb says the fire department sees an increase in holiday fires around this time of year.

“You want to give space heaters at least three feet clearance all the way around,” Webb said. “If you choose to use space heaters you want to plug them directly into outlets you don’t want to use extension cords.”

Webb says never overload your electricity outlet.

According to Navicent Health’s safety and emergency manager Steve Ramsey, another holiday hazard can be in the kitchen.

Ramsey says if cooking a turkey with a deep fryer, place the fryer on a solid, flat surface away from your home. He says to make sure children and pets do not come in contact with the fryer.

After use, allow time for the fryer and grease to cool. Also, make sure you’re monitoring at all times.

Finally, Ramsey says to keep decorations and plants out of reach of children and pets as well. If a child or pet swallows a hazardous item, he says do not try to get it out. Instead, call 911.

“There many things that could possibly exacerbate the situation and we rather wait for the professionals to get there,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey says Macon does not experience a lot of hazardous calls around the holidays. He says he wants to keep it that way.