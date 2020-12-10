Houston County woman will take part in electoral vote for 2020 presidential election

Fenika Miller qualified to be one of Georgia's 16 electors for the Democratic Party.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
1
Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On Monday, December 14th each state’s presidential electors will meet to cast their votes in the final process of the 2020 presidential election.

Houston County resident Fenika Miller qualified to be one of Georgia’s 16 electors for the Democratic Party. Miller says she was encouraged to register for the position earlier this year, but she was not expecting to take part in the elector vote.

Miller tells 41NBC’s Shelby Coates that it excited her to see Georgia flip blue on Election Night, giving her the chance to cast her elector vote for Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“The last time Georgia flipped blue, I was in high school and Bill Clinton won the state,” said Miller. “I am active in the community and organizing since I was a preteen, so this is like a full circle moment.”

Georgia has 16 electoral votes that will go to Joe Biden, the winner of the state’s election.

Nationwide, Biden is expected to receive 306 electoral votes to President Trump’s 232 votes, Monday.

Previous articleBibb deputies warn of possible scam involving landscapers with pine straw
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.