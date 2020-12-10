Houston County woman will take part in electoral vote for 2020 presidential election

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On Monday, December 14th each state’s presidential electors will meet to cast their votes in the final process of the 2020 presidential election.
Houston County resident Fenika Miller qualified to be one of Georgia’s 16 electors for the Democratic Party. Miller says she was encouraged to register for the position earlier this year, but she was not expecting to take part in the elector vote.
Miller tells 41NBC’s Shelby Coates that it excited her to see Georgia flip blue on Election Night, giving her the chance to cast her elector vote for Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden.
“The last time Georgia flipped blue, I was in high school and Bill Clinton won the state,” said Miller. “I am active in the community and organizing since I was a preteen, so this is like a full circle moment.”
Georgia has 16 electoral votes that will go to Joe Biden, the winner of the state’s election.
Nationwide, Biden is expected to receive 306 electoral votes to President Trump’s 232 votes, Monday.