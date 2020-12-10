|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Downtown Macon is a month away from the opening of a new workout attraction. Macon Rocks Climbing Gym, an indoor rock climbing facility, will open in January.
The gym is on D.T. Walton Sr Way on the corner, home of the old Capricorn Records. The operations manager says that inspired the name “Macon Rocks.”
He says he wanted to preserve some of the building’s musical history. He adds the gym will operate 24-hours.
“Rope climbing, bouldering, and you’ll find close to 3700 Square feet of climbing terrain and that’s going to be roughly 22-23 mixed lanes of deep climbing, and top-rope climbing as well as AutoBelays so if you want to come in by yourself you be able to climb by yourself,” said John Hur, operations manager of Macon Rocks.
Hur says the gym has three floors.