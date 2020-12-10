15-year-old Macon boy dies after being shot on front porch

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 15-year-old boy died while in the hospital after complications from a shooting in Macon Sunday.
Macon-Bibb coroner Leon Jones identified the boy as Jamerian Lawrance, of Macon. Jones says that Lawrance passed away at Medical Center Navicent Health around 2:15 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators arrested 18-year-old Semaj Martin with connection to the shooting.
Bibb County deputies say Martin shot Lawrance several times while on the front porch around 4:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Center Street.
BSO and Crimestoppers
If you have any additional information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.