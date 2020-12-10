2 people rob Pio Nono title loan store at gunpoint in Macon

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are looking into an armed robbery that happened at Title Bucks on Pio Nono Avenue.
Authorities say the incident happened at around 12:50 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators say the two people entered the business posing as customers. Later, they demanded money from an employee at gunpoint.
Deputies say the robbers received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the store. They were last seen headed towards Rice Mill Road.
No one reported any injuries during the incident.
Suspect descriptions
Suspect 1:
- Slender build
- last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, with a “Nike” logo
- wearing a blue shirt, under the jacket
- dark-colored
- pants
- black “Air Max” shoes
- face covered with a black scarf
- possibly in his 30’s
Suspect 2:
- larger build
- wearing a gray sweater jacket (with black markings) and hood
- wearing dark-colored jeans
- gray shoes
- wore a blue hospital type mask
- possibly in his 20’s
BSO and Crimestoppers
If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.