Sunshine, warmer temperatures here through rest of work week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Temperatures will continue to run above average through the weekend before another cool down comes early next week.
TODAY.
Some of us will make it into the low 70’s this afternoon as warmer weather works in across the southeast. Today, high temperatures will generally be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under a sunny sky. High pressure keeps our weather quiet again today. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s under a clear sky.
TOMORROW.
Most of your Friday will be sunny, but by the evening hours we will see clouds beginning to work into the area ahead of a weekend cold front. High temperatures will be back in the lower 70’s in spots before falling into the middle and upper 40’s overnight. Rain is not in the forecast.
WEEKEND & BEYOND.
A cold front will bring showers to the area beginning later in the day on Saturday and into early Sunday morning. Past this, there are still discrepancies within the long range models, but for now it looks to be wet at times through at least the middle of next week.
