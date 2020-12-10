GBI arrests suspect in connection with fatal shooting in Telfair County

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MCRAE-HELENA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents arrested a Milan man in connection with the shooting death of John Corey Godsey in Telfair County.
GBI agents made the arrest on December 3. Authorities identified the suspect as 27-year-old Westly Jacob Moore, of Vidalia.
GBI agents arrested Moore in Albany. He faces charges for felony murder and aggravated assault.
Telfair Sheriff’s deputies requested help from the GBI Eastman Office with a death investigation. Investigators say someone found 33-year-old Godsey dead on Milan-Helena Road in rural Telfair County on December 2.
A GBI autopsy showed that Godsey died of multiple gunshot wounds.
GBI and Telfair County Sheriff’s Office
If you have any information about this incident, call the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988. You can also call the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office at 229-868-6621.
Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), at the GBI website, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.