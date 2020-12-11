Rain returns to Middle Georgia Saturday night

Cecilia Reeves
We have stayed mostly dry this week across Middle Georgia, but our dry streak will be coming to an end this weekend.

The good news is that most of Saturday will be dry across the area, at least during the day.

Showers will be possible after 5pm, with a few isolated rumbles of thunder possible.

Sunday will start with a few showers possible, but a mostly dry day will be on the way…until Sunday night.

So while neither day will be a rainout, evening plans are likely to see at least some rain.

Rain that moves in Sunday will be hanging around for at least the start of Monday.

Behind the front, cool air will be filtering in quickly, returning our overnight lows to the 30’s.

Next week will bring another chance of rain on Wednesday, but after that we dry out and cool down with highs returning to levels below normal.

Have a great weekend!

Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.