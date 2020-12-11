Rain returns to Middle Georgia Saturday night

|
We have stayed mostly dry this week across Middle Georgia, but our dry streak will be coming to an end this weekend.
The good news is that most of Saturday will be dry across the area, at least during the day.
Showers will be possible after 5pm, with a few isolated rumbles of thunder possible.
Sunday will start with a few showers possible, but a mostly dry day will be on the way…until Sunday night.
So while neither day will be a rainout, evening plans are likely to see at least some rain.
Rain that moves in Sunday will be hanging around for at least the start of Monday.
Behind the front, cool air will be filtering in quickly, returning our overnight lows to the 30’s.
Next week will bring another chance of rain on Wednesday, but after that we dry out and cool down with highs returning to levels below normal.
