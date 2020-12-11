The Arc Macon hosts Santa drive-thru for special needs people

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped in Macon Friday to greet people with special needs.
The Arc Macon turned its yearly Christmas party into a Santa drive-thru. Cars and vans drove through the organization’s parking lot.
The vehicle stopped near the front of the building where The Arc Macon staff and Santa greeted them.
Organizers handed out gift bags to each person served. The bags contained individualized gifts made possible by donations.
The Arc Macon is collecting Christmas cards for those they serve with special needs.
How to send a card
You can mail Christmas cards to:
- 4664 Sheraton Drive, Macon GA, 31210