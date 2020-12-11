3 suspects arrested in armed robbery of store on Anthony Road in Macon

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators arrested three people in connection with the First Dani Store armed robbery on Anthony Road.

Deputies say the incident happened on December 8.

Authorities identified the suspects as:

Ronnie Eugene Chatfield Jr., 30

Victoria Elizabeth Jenkins, 30

13-year-old juvenile

Investigators say that Jenkins worked as a night shift clerk at the store. Chatfield, her boyfriend, worked as a security guard. However, they were both off duty when the armed robbery happened.

Authorities say the couple worked together with Chatfield’s nephew, a 13-year-old juvenile, to commit the armed robbery.

Investigators say during the incident, Jenkins entered the store and propped open the security doors that led to the cash registers. The juvenile entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators say Chatfield drove the “getaway” car. He also parked near the store. After the armed robbery, the juvenile got into the car with his Chatfield and they fled the area.

Investigators identified the three suspects and had warrants issued for their arrests in connection to the armed robbery.

After warrants were issued, the 13-year-old juvenile turned himself over to investigators. Authorities took him to RYDC and charged him with armed robbery.

Deputies arrested Chatfield on an armed robbery warrant and took him to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond.

Deputies also arrested Jenkins on an armed robbery warrant and took him to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond. Jenkins also has a hold for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for an unrelated charge.

This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are pending further investigation.

BSO and Crimestoppers

If you have any information about the incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.