Bibb deputies need help finding missing 63-year-old woman

Kirby Williamson
Sandra Henry
Sandra Henry. Photo courtesy of Bibb County Sheriffs Office.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help finding a 63-year-old woman who went missing. 

Authorities identified the woman as Sandra Jean Henry. 

Deputies say Henry was last seen on April 2, 2020, in the Houston Avenue area.

Sandra Jean Henry description

  • 5 foot 4 inches tall
  • weighs around 130 pounds
  • salt and pepper hair
  • brown eyes  

Henry also has no reported medical conditions, according to the family.

BSO and Crimestoppers

If you know the whereabouts of Sandra Henry, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.