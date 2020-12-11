Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Three Middle Georgia health care systems are asking for your help in keeping COVID-19 cases from spiking.

Medical experts say Georgia’s cases have increased to the highest numbers since the pandemic started.

Navicent Health CEO Tom Oliver says there has been an increase in the number of COVID patients at Atrium Health Navicent.

Oliver says the Medical Center currently has 46 positive COVID patients. However, he says those numbers do not compare to the number of cases the Center had in July and August. They also did not compare to the total amount of patients.

“Less than 10% of our total census,” said Oliver.

Coliseum Medical Center CEO Steve Daugherty says Coliseum has 43 positive COVID patients. Five of those patients are in the ICU.

Houston Healthcare’s CEO Charles Briscoe, they have 45 COVID patients. Thirteen of the patients are in critical care.

Briscoe attributes the increase in COVID cases to families gathering for the holiday.

“Just really think and work with your families to think about the way you will celebrate the holidays this year,” Briscoe said.

Medical experts urge you to have alternate plans for the holidays. Also consider technology to minimize gatherings.

The good news: Relief is coming

Daugherty says all three health care systems are registered with the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. He expects early-use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine which takes about a week for the release.

Daugherty says he feels the vaccine will stretch through the first quarter of 2021 to the Summer.

“In trials, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have shown very high appliance about 95 percent,” Daugherty said.

People considered at high risk will receive the vaccine first. This includes essential workers.

“There are hospitals across the world who have been overrun with covid patients who may have had a precipitous rise in covid and the community and that’s what we are trying to avoid,” Oliver said.

Experts gear this message, especially for the younger crowd. Remember to always mask up, social distance, and wash your hands.