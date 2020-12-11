Daybreak teams up with Theatre Macon for #FlatleysTapForTen

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Famous Irish dancer Michael Flatley is using his talents to put an end to homelessness worldwide.

He partnered with Daybreak of Depaul for the campaign #FlatleysTapForTen. People who participate can post a ten-second video of themselves dancing with the hashtag to bring awareness to the homelessness problem around the world. He said if they can help even one person get off the streets it would be a success.

“Please, please be generous,” Flatley said. “It’s been a brutal year for everybody maybe there’s a way we can have a good ending if we all pull together a little bit.”

Daybreak in Macon is part of the network that will benefit from Flatley’s fundraiser. Sister Theresa Sullivan deems the fundraiser a great way to have fun while helping people in need.

“I know if you say I can’t dance I can’t dance most of you can dance better than I can so if I can do it you can do it,” Sullivan said.

They even got Theatre Macon involved in the fundraiser. They usually hold a benefit performance for Daybreak but could not this year because of the pandemic.

Richard Frazier — the artistic director for Theatre Macon — said they planned to participate from the beginning.

“The more than we can rally together and try to change the world one dance move at a time, I definitely think the world will be a greater place,” Frazier said.

How to participate