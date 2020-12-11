Dublin receives $2.6M grant for infrastructure improvements at industrial park

|
Listen to the content of this post:
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Dublin will use a $2.6 million grant to help boost infrastructure and business at the Dublin-Laurens County South Industrial Park.
The Economic Development Administration within the U.S. Department of Commerce awarded the grant to help expand sanitary sewer service to the park.
“This project will increase Dublin’s capacity to attract and retain businesses,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.
Ross says Dublin and Laurens County were severely impacted by Hurricane Irma in 2017 and Hurricane Michael in 2018. He adds that upgrades to sewer infrastructure were needed to support business growth. Additionally, the investment will help the park withstand future natural disasters and further impact the local and regional economy.
“These infrastructure improvements in Dublin will help keep up the momentum and support continued economic growth in Georgia, all while helping the community continue recovering from Hurricanes Irma and Michael,” said Senator David Perdue.
The Dublin area falls under one of Georgia’s 260 Opportunity Zones. Created by President Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, Opportunity Zones spurring economic development in economically-distressed communities nationwide. Senator Perdue says over the past few years, Georgia’s 260 Opportunity Zones have attracted new investment, created quality jobs, and lifted people from poverty.
“Dublin has long been a leader in economic development and business recruitment, and I’m proud to see the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in action by helping to spur economic growth in Opportunity Zones,” said Georgia Congressman Rick Allen. “After being impacted by Hurricanes Irma and Michael, this investment will help to further develop the Industrial Park and rebuild the economy.”
Because the grant is going to an area within a Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 Opportunity Zone, it will be matched with nearly $1.5 million in local funds.