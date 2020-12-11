The End Zone: Scores and highlights from the quarterfinals

|
December 11:
Eastside 7, Jones County 28
Peach County 13, Oconee County 31
Marist 36, Perry 7
John Milledge 49, Frederica 0 (GISA AAA Championship Game)
Brentwood 14, Gatewood 34 (GISA AA Championship Game)
Warner Robins 35, Blessed Trinity 28
Cedar Grove 13, Crisp County 16
Bleckley County 24, Rabun County 27
Fitzgerald 48, Fannin County 14
AAAAAAA:
Lowndes 23, Milton 13
Parkview 14, Collins Hill 21
West Forsyth 0, Grayson 33
Colquitt County 7, Norcross 17
AAAAAA:
Valdosta 36, Carrollton 15
Hughes 15, Buford 44
Allatoona 24, Westlake 27
River Ridge 31, Lee County 49
AAAAA:
Coffee 27, Calhoun 17
Cartersville 34, Ware County 31
AAAA:
Bainbridge 20, Cedartown 10
Riverdale 13, Benedictine 48
Carver 22, Jefferson 28
AAA:
GACS 31, Appling County 13
Carver-Atlanta 18, Pierce County 51
AA:
Thomasville 21, Callaway 34
Bremen 10, Jefferson County 33
A:
Warren County 6, Metter 28
Irwin County 25, Commerce 21
Washington-Wilkes 7, Brooks County 47
Clinch County 27, Lincoln County 7
A-PRIVATE:
Wesleyan 21, Savannah Christian 17
Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy 0, Prince Avenue 38
Fellowship Christian 27, Trinity Christian 41
George Walton 14, Calvary Day 26