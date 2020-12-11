Home Sports End Zone The End Zone: Scores and highlights from the quarterfinals

The End Zone: Scores and highlights from the quarterfinals

Clayton Poulnott
December 11:

AAAAAAA:

Lowndes 23, Milton 13

Parkview 14, Collins Hill 21

West Forsyth 0, Grayson 33

Colquitt County 7, Norcross 17

AAAAAA:

Valdosta 36, Carrollton 15

Hughes 15, Buford 44

Allatoona 24, Westlake 27

River Ridge 31, Lee County 49

AAAAA:

Coffee 27, Calhoun 17

Cartersville 34, Ware County 31

AAAA:

Bainbridge 20, Cedartown 10

Riverdale 13, Benedictine 48

Carver 22, Jefferson 28

AAA:

GACS 31, Appling County 13

Carver-Atlanta 18, Pierce County 51

AA:

Thomasville 21, Callaway 34

Bremen 10, Jefferson County 33

A:

Warren County 6, Metter 28

Irwin County 25, Commerce 21

Washington-Wilkes 7, Brooks County 47

Clinch County 27, Lincoln County 7

A-PRIVATE:

Wesleyan 21, Savannah Christian 17

Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy 0, Prince Avenue 38

Fellowship Christian 27, Trinity Christian 41

George Walton 14, Calvary Day 26

