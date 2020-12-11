GBI Arrests Eatonton Police Chief for battery

|
EATONTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Eatonton Police Chief on Friday.
Chief Kent Lawrence, is charged with two counts of simple battery and one count of battery.
On December 9, the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney, Stephen Bradley, requested the GBI conduct an investigation regarding allegations that Chief Lawrence used excessive force against a female, in custody at the Eatonton Police Department.
The investigation revealed a 58-year-old woman was arrested on December 8, at for Driving Under the Influence. The officer took the woman to the Eatonton Police Department for processing. While at the Eatonton Police Department, Chief Lawrence used excessive force against her while she was handcuffed.
Chief Lawrence was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office where he was processed.