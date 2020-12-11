UPDATE (Friday, December 11 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, December 11, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/11/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  466,904 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, December 11. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1283 6912.34 41 114
Atkinson 556 6674.67 9 82
Bacon 682 5980.36 20 53
Baker 114 3658.54 6 22
Baldwin 2631 5921.94 71 197
Banks 900 4504.05 12 112
Barrow 3704 4287.88 60 333
Bartow 5165 4662.77 104 398
Ben Hill 1033 6206.07 35 104
Berrien 639 3315 18 33
Bibb 7994 5254.03 228 1029
Bleckley 575 4478.89 30 36
Brantley 583 3036.14 18 48
Brooks 674 4285.62 26 57
Bryan 1530 3909.34 16 108
Bulloch 3430 4316.26 35 155
Burke 1050 4699.67 13 104
Butts 988 3924.68 46 71
Calhoun 306 4844.07 11 55
Camden 1917 3555 18 88
Candler 586 5407.4 27 48
Carroll 4554 3791.24 90 233
Catoosa 2456 3571.27 34 119
Charlton 746 5629.76 11 42
Chatham 11314 3872.32 212 945
Chattahoochee 2096 19499.49 1 17
Chattooga 1268 5119.92 35 90
Cherokee 10212 3830.21 115 676
Clarke 7351 5664.24 57 290
Clay 132 4623.47 3 9
Clayton 10994 3606.51 202 810
Clinch 503 7557.09 14 40
Cobb 29543 3736.84 513 2226
Coffee 2913 6767.81 72 406
Colquitt 2368 5216.66 43 179
Columbia 6019 3794.34 81 245
Cook 853 4891.9 19 77
Coweta 4056 2668.4 72 187
Crawford 261 2134.45 7 30
Crisp 784 3517.43 26 98
Dade 590 3650.54 7 37
Dawson 1293 4785.17 11 120
Decatur 1451 5512.5 41 108
DeKalb 29019 3658.68 460 2785
Dodge 747 3664.46 40 71
Dooly 464 3462.69 20 60
Dougherty 3579 3980.87 200 706
Douglas 5589 3679.25 95 547
Early 643 6337.47 37 48
Echols 292 7357.02 2 10
Effingham 2180 3404.87 33 140
Elbert 1000 5278.44 22 87
Emanuel 1311 5784.5 43 96
Evans 530 4959.3 8 52
Fannin 1110 4217.33 31 93
Fayette 3037 2583.71 62 160
Floyd 5669 5673.77 90 472
Forsyth 7180 2843.49 67 494
Franklin 1312 5623.9 21 92
Fulton 41647 3788.91 704 3034
Gilmer 1347 4287.49 29 119
Glascock 68 2247.93 2 6
Glynn 4311 5010.05 118 362
Gordon 3418 5888.13 55 180
Grady 956 3895.68 27 112
Greene 701 3745.26 26 66
Gwinnett 41335 4256.32 523 3314
Habersham 2689 5871.18 82 304
Hall 14075 6820.97 200 1353
Hancock 528 6444.53 46 71
Haralson 1017 3310.33 21 44
Harris 1027 2958.63 28 101
Hart 845 3236.68 20 89
Heard 354 2861.76 8 23
Henry 8668 3613.68 136 349
Houston 4751 3025.36 104 437
Irwin 450 4770.49 11 45
Jackson 3751 5021.42 54 274
Jasper 320 2253.68 5 23
Jeff Davis 868 5730.13 30 80
Jefferson 1012 6608.76 38 100
Jenkins 492 5736.94 34 69
Johnson 480 4968.43 29 72
Jones 815 2850.55 23 64
Lamar 621 3209.8 24 55
Lanier 352 3400.64 7 17
Laurens 2362 4994.08 112 219
Lee 888 2962.86 32 112
Liberty 1599 2583.03 29 133
Lincoln 296 3643.08 9 36
Long 344 1727.34 5 19
Lowndes 5557 4714.2 97 247
Lumpkin 1444 4271.94 19 137
Macon 321 2471.51 15 58
Madison 1208 4003.05 15 81
Marion 223 2689.01 10 24
McDuffie 860 3982.03 21 93
McIntosh 399 2739.07 7 37
Meriwether 680 3235.01 19 87
Miller 370 6419.15 2 22
Mitchell 960 4352.56 49 161
Monroe 997 3595.77 59 107
Montgomery 410 4444.93 9 28
Morgan 627 3276.2 7 48
Murray 2072 5146.42 30 121
Muscogee 7467 3896.65 193 754
Newton 3786 3369.71 108 378
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 18513 0 225 783
Oconee 1181 2829.62 35 85
Oglethorpe 553 3628.61 13 50
Paulding 4631 2683.98 86 186
Peach 1014 3704.11 29 116
Pickens 1180 3519.24 14 89
Pierce 767 3924.28 27 92
Pike 516 2735.95 12 46
Polk 2142 4926.18 36 196
Pulaski 397 3644.54 25 42
Putnam 966 4413.98 30 83
Quitman 46 2005.23 1 7
Rabun 745 4385.96 13 86
Randolph 347 5137.7 30 61
Richmond 10621 5251.68 203 783
Rockdale 2930 3085.51 58 410
Schley 137 2597.16 2 17
Screven 477 3431.65 11 49
Seminole 501 6154.79 12 41
Spalding 2113 3057.44 79 248
Stephens 1727 6559.56 46 164
Stewart 586 9561.1 17 101
Sumter 1120 3809.65 69 215
Talbot 216 3507.63 8 30
Taliaferro 40 2450.98 0 2
Tattnall 1089 4285.55 21 79
Taylor 297 3732.09 13 38
Telfair 536 3426.23 28 55
Terrell 391 4617.93 33 81
Thomas 1900 4276.29 78 187
Tift 2554 6255.2 69 272
Toombs 1737 6437.39 61 131
Towns 618 5135.45 23 78
Treutlen 338 4949.48 14 35
Troup 3501 4972.02 119 380
Turner 404 5002.48 24 56
Twiggs 271 3351.47 15 60
Union 1182 4665.48 39 120
Unknown 2435 0 2 38
Upson 978 3721.89 71 107
Walker 2983 4285.3 53 139
Walton 3360 3506.79 81 281
Ware 1956 5455.61 72 221
Warren 196 3762 6 30
Washington 1043 5137.42 24 66
Wayne 1552 5177.82 45 149
Webster 46 1803.92 2 10
Wheeler 374 4728.79 18 24
White 1524 4798.79 28 156
Whitfield 8789 8396.71 96 439
Wilcox 312 3549.49 25 58
Wilkes 396 3954.46 8 48
Wilkinson 448 5022.98 18 81
Worth 701 3480.29 36 111
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 5,034,214 (4,657,199 reported molecular tests; 377,015 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 466,904 (10.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 37,321 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 9,175 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, December 11, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

