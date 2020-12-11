It’s the Law: Post-Election lawsuits

This week we discuss the post-election legal effort of President Donald Trump and other Republican allies.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”

According to NBC News, the Trump Campaign and supporters have filed 52 election lawsuits across seven battleground states. The lawsuits allege violations of law during the voting and counting processes.

Davis also breaks down the details of a lawsuit filed to the Supreme Court by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The Supreme Court said Friday it will not hear the the lawsuit which attempts to overturn the results of the presidential election by invalidating millions of votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

