MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Tattnall Square Academy partnered with Kids Yule Love to help collect toys for the kids in need of Middle Georgia.
The academy held its 34th annual Christmas program. Many of the kids who attended have been part of the program since they entered the school.
The program included performances from students of all grade levels. They sang, danced, and performed skits.
Many of the schools that partnered with Kids Yule Love could not hold events. Program founder Joe Allen expressed for the help of the academy.
How to donate
Because of the impact of the virus, kids need these toys more than ever. If you want to donate, click here.