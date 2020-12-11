Vice President Mike Pence to visit Macon

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Macon, ahead of the Senate runoff election next month.
On Thursday, December 17th, the Vice President Pence will travel to Columbus, where he will highlight the historic accomplishments of the Trump Administration with the help of Senate Republicans, along with the importance of fighting for conservative legislators at a Defend the Majority Rally.
The Vice President will then travel to Macon, where he will deliver remarks at a Defend the Majority Rally.
The Georgia GOP Press says during President Trump and Vice President Pence’s Administration, they have worked with Senate Republicans to enact pro-growth policies, which led to a record unemployment rate of 3.1% in Georgia, and created over 239,000 Georgia jobs, including 11,600 manufacturing jobs, since Election Day 2016.
Later that evening, the Vice President will return to Washington, D.C.
No word yet on where or when the rally will be held.