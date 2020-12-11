Woman, child dead following Warner Robins house fire

Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 62-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child died in a Warner Robins house fire that happened at 11:39 p.m. Thursday. This comes from a news release by the City of Warner Robins.

According to the news release, the Warner Robins Fire Department responded to the house fire on Bowden Drive. It says two adults and five children occupied the home at the time of the fire.

Paramedics took the occupants to Houston Healthcare for treatment. However, the woman and a child died from their injuries, according to the news release.

Warner Robins Fire Chief statement

“The loss of life is tragic in any instance and we are saddened to lose two members of our community,” said Ross Moulton, the Warner Robins Fire Chief. “A fire loss always hits our department hard. I am proud of the efforts of our firefighters and want to extend our thoughts and prayers to the family during this time.”

Warner Robins Fire Department and Warner Robins Police Department are investigating the fire.