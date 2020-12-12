UPDATE (Saturday, December 12 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 12, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/12/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  471,734 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 12. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1285 6923.12 41 114
Atkinson 559 6710.68 9 82
Bacon 690 6050.51 20 53
Baker 115 3690.63 6 22
Baldwin 2637 5935.45 71 197
Banks 915 4579.12 12 112
Barrow 3750 4341.13 60 336
Bartow 5223 4715.13 104 401
Ben Hill 1043 6266.15 35 104
Berrien 650 3372.07 18 33
Bibb 8040 5284.26 229 1036
Bleckley 575 4478.89 30 36
Brantley 587 3056.97 18 48
Brooks 678 4311.06 26 58
Bryan 1545 3947.67 16 108
Bulloch 3436 4323.81 35 155
Burke 1054 4717.57 13 105
Butts 1010 4012.08 46 71
Calhoun 308 4875.73 11 55
Camden 1924 3567.98 18 89
Candler 586 5407.4 27 48
Carroll 4595 3825.37 90 233
Catoosa 2480 3606.17 34 121
Charlton 750 5659.95 11 43
Chatham 11391 3898.68 212 951
Chattahoochee 2097 19508.79 1 17
Chattooga 1281 5172.41 36 90
Cherokee 10344 3879.72 115 683
Clarke 7408 5708.17 57 291
Clay 132 4623.47 3 9
Clayton 11112 3645.21 202 814
Clinch 503 7557.09 14 40
Cobb 29933 3786.17 513 2239
Coffee 2954 6863.06 72 412
Colquitt 2370 5221.07 44 179
Columbia 6073 3828.38 81 247
Cook 857 4914.84 19 77
Coweta 4105 2700.64 72 188
Crawford 262 2142.62 7 31
Crisp 811 3638.57 26 100
Dade 592 3662.91 7 37
Dawson 1324 4899.89 11 122
Decatur 1466 5569.49 41 109
DeKalb 29323 3697.01 461 2794
Dodge 756 3708.61 40 71
Dooly 470 3507.46 20 60
Dougherty 3597 4000.89 200 708
Douglas 5632 3707.56 95 548
Early 647 6376.9 37 50
Echols 294 7407.41 2 10
Effingham 2192 3423.61 33 140
Elbert 1011 5336.5 22 87
Emanuel 1313 5793.33 43 96
Evans 532 4978.01 8 54
Fannin 1118 4247.72 31 93
Fayette 3073 2614.34 62 160
Floyd 5724 5728.81 92 477
Forsyth 7319 2898.53 68 500
Franklin 1326 5683.91 21 92
Fulton 42133 3833.13 707 3047
Gilmer 1358 4322.5 29 121
Glascock 68 2247.93 2 6
Glynn 4319 5019.35 118 361
Gordon 3433 5913.97 55 180
Grady 959 3907.91 27 112
Greene 712 3804.03 26 67
Gwinnett 41762 4300.28 527 3341
Habersham 2735 5971.62 82 305
Hall 14188 6875.73 200 1369
Hancock 528 6444.53 46 71
Haralson 1025 3336.37 21 44
Harris 1035 2981.68 28 101
Hart 869 3328.61 20 89
Heard 357 2886.01 8 24
Henry 8786 3662.88 136 355
Houston 4786 3047.65 104 438
Irwin 454 4812.89 11 45
Jackson 3793 5077.64 54 277
Jasper 326 2295.94 5 23
Jeff Davis 869 5736.73 30 80
Jefferson 1017 6641.42 38 101
Jenkins 493 5748.6 34 69
Johnson 482 4989.13 29 72
Jones 823 2878.53 23 65
Lamar 640 3308.01 24 55
Lanier 355 3429.62 7 17
Laurens 2383 5038.48 112 220
Lee 891 2972.87 32 113
Liberty 1615 2608.88 30 134
Lincoln 297 3655.38 9 36
Long 349 1752.45 5 20
Lowndes 5599 4749.83 97 248
Lumpkin 1482 4384.36 19 139
Macon 328 2525.41 15 58
Madison 1220 4042.81 15 81
Marion 223 2689.01 10 24
McDuffie 861 3986.66 21 94
McIntosh 404 2773.39 7 37
Meriwether 686 3263.56 19 87
Miller 372 6453.85 2 22
Mitchell 968 4388.83 49 164
Monroe 1022 3685.94 59 109
Montgomery 414 4488.29 9 28
Morgan 636 3323.23 7 48
Murray 2096 5206.03 31 122
Muscogee 7534 3931.62 195 755
Newton 3845 3422.22 108 379
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 18697 0 227 787
Oconee 1191 2853.58 35 86
Oglethorpe 562 3687.66 13 50
Paulding 4685 2715.28 87 188
Peach 1029 3758.9 29 120
Pickens 1199 3575.9 14 92
Pierce 771 3944.74 27 92
Pike 519 2751.86 12 46
Polk 2154 4953.77 37 196
Pulaski 400 3672.08 25 42
Putnam 978 4468.81 30 83
Quitman 46 2005.23 1 7
Rabun 759 4468.39 14 88
Randolph 347 5137.7 30 61
Richmond 10751 5315.96 203 790
Rockdale 2964 3121.31 58 414
Schley 138 2616.11 2 17
Screven 483 3474.82 11 49
Seminole 506 6216.22 12 42
Spalding 2134 3087.83 80 250
Stephens 1757 6673.5 47 164
Stewart 589 9610.05 17 102
Sumter 1133 3853.87 69 215
Talbot 216 3507.63 8 30
Taliaferro 41 2512.25 0 2
Tattnall 1093 4301.29 21 80
Taylor 300 3769.79 13 38
Telfair 538 3439.02 30 55
Terrell 392 4629.74 33 81
Thomas 1928 4339.31 78 188
Tift 2578 6313.98 69 274
Toombs 1746 6470.74 61 131
Towns 623 5177 23 78
Treutlen 339 4964.12 14 35
Troup 3521 5000.43 119 381
Turner 404 5002.48 24 56
Twiggs 277 3425.67 15 60
Union 1189 4693.11 39 120
Unknown 2481 0 2 39
Upson 981 3733.3 71 107
Walker 3014 4329.84 53 140
Walton 3398 3546.45 81 282
Ware 1960 5466.77 72 223
Warren 201 3857.97 6 30
Washington 1051 5176.83 24 68
Wayne 1567 5227.86 45 149
Webster 46 1803.92 2 10
Wheeler 374 4728.79 18 24
White 1563 4921.59 28 158
Whitfield 8935 8536.19 98 440
Wilcox 319 3629.12 25 58
Wilkes 399 3984.42 8 48
Wilkinson 449 5034.2 18 83
Worth 712 3534.9 36 112
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 5,075,598 (4,696,707 reported molecular tests; 378,891 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 471,734 (10.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 37,550 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 9,204 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 12, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

