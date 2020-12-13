UPDATE (Sunday, December 13 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 13, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/13/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  476,044 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 13. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1293 6966.22 41 114
Atkinson 561 6734.69 9 83
Bacon 692 6068.05 20 53
Baker 115 3690.63 6 22
Baldwin 2642 5946.7 71 197
Banks 924 4624.16 12 113
Barrow 3796 4394.38 60 336
Bartow 5269 4756.66 104 401
Ben Hill 1060 6368.28 35 105
Berrien 656 3403.2 18 33
Bibb 8091 5317.78 229 1042
Bleckley 578 4502.26 30 36
Brantley 589 3067.39 18 48
Brooks 680 4323.77 26 58
Bryan 1559 3983.44 16 108
Bulloch 3450 4341.42 35 155
Burke 1059 4739.95 13 105
Butts 1022 4059.74 46 71
Calhoun 308 4875.73 11 55
Camden 1942 3601.36 18 90
Candler 587 5416.63 27 48
Carroll 4629 3853.68 90 233
Catoosa 2499 3633.8 34 121
Charlton 757 5712.78 11 43
Chatham 11457 3921.27 212 950
Chattahoochee 2099 19527.4 1 17
Chattooga 1296 5232.98 36 90
Cherokee 10421 3908.6 115 687
Clarke 7467 5753.63 57 291
Clay 132 4623.47 3 9
Clayton 11280 3700.33 202 816
Clinch 503 7557.09 14 40
Cobb 30294 3831.83 513 2240
Coffee 2964 6886.3 72 415
Colquitt 2384 5251.91 44 179
Columbia 6131 3864.94 81 249
Cook 857 4914.84 19 77
Coweta 4165 2740.11 72 188
Crawford 269 2199.87 7 31
Crisp 820 3678.94 26 100
Dade 594 3675.29 7 37
Dawson 1331 4925.8 11 122
Decatur 1473 5596.08 41 109
DeKalb 29638 3736.73 461 2797
Dodge 758 3718.42 40 73
Dooly 470 3507.46 20 60
Dougherty 3627 4034.26 200 709
Douglas 5699 3751.66 95 551
Early 650 6406.47 38 51
Echols 295 7432.6 2 10
Effingham 2209 3450.16 33 140
Elbert 1013 5347.06 22 87
Emanuel 1313 5793.33 43 96
Evans 534 4996.72 8 54
Fannin 1125 4274.32 31 94
Fayette 3103 2639.86 62 160
Floyd 5742 5746.83 92 477
Forsyth 7396 2929.03 68 502
Franklin 1332 5709.63 21 92
Fulton 42467 3863.51 707 3054
Gilmer 1369 4357.51 29 122
Glascock 69 2280.99 2 6
Glynn 4335 5037.94 118 362
Gordon 3465 5969.1 55 180
Grady 962 3920.13 27 112
Greene 720 3846.77 26 67
Gwinnett 42301 4355.79 527 3348
Habersham 2756 6017.47 82 305
Hall 14297 6928.55 200 1371
Hancock 528 6444.53 46 71
Haralson 1031 3355.9 21 44
Harris 1044 3007.61 28 101
Hart 876 3355.42 20 89
Heard 362 2926.43 8 24
Henry 8928 3722.08 136 355
Houston 4828 3074.4 104 441
Irwin 455 4823.49 11 45
Jackson 3864 5172.69 54 277
Jasper 330 2324.11 5 23
Jeff Davis 874 5769.74 30 80
Jefferson 1023 6680.6 38 102
Jenkins 494 5760.26 34 69
Johnson 486 5030.54 29 72
Jones 837 2927.49 23 65
Lamar 643 3323.51 24 55
Lanier 357 3448.94 7 17
Laurens 2390 5053.28 112 221
Lee 895 2986.22 32 113
Liberty 1621 2618.57 30 134
Lincoln 299 3680 9 36
Long 353 1772.53 5 22
Lowndes 5623 4770.19 97 248
Lumpkin 1483 4387.31 19 139
Macon 329 2533.11 15 58
Madison 1247 4132.29 15 81
Marion 223 2689.01 10 24
McDuffie 873 4042.23 21 94
McIntosh 407 2793.99 7 37
Meriwether 692 3292.1 19 87
Miller 375 6505.9 2 23
Mitchell 972 4406.96 49 164
Monroe 1031 3718.4 59 109
Montgomery 417 4520.82 9 28
Morgan 642 3354.58 7 48
Murray 2113 5248.26 31 122
Muscogee 7596 3963.97 195 755
Newton 3907 3477.4 108 379
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 18851 0 227 789
Oconee 1207 2891.92 35 86
Oglethorpe 571 3746.72 13 50
Paulding 4725 2738.46 87 191
Peach 1030 3762.56 29 120
Pickens 1213 3617.66 14 92
Pierce 775 3965.21 27 92
Pike 520 2757.16 12 46
Polk 2167 4983.67 37 197
Pulaski 401 3681.26 25 42
Putnam 989 4519.08 30 83
Quitman 46 2005.23 1 7
Rabun 771 4539.03 14 89
Randolph 347 5137.7 30 61
Richmond 10878 5378.76 203 794
Rockdale 3013 3172.91 58 414
Schley 140 2654.03 2 17
Screven 486 3496.4 11 50
Seminole 508 6240.79 12 42
Spalding 2152 3113.88 80 250
Stephens 1774 6738.07 47 164
Stewart 589 9610.05 17 113
Sumter 1145 3894.69 69 215
Talbot 217 3523.87 8 31
Taliaferro 41 2512.25 0 2
Tattnall 1103 4340.64 21 80
Taylor 301 3782.36 13 38
Telfair 539 3445.41 30 55
Terrell 396 4676.98 33 81
Thomas 1934 4352.82 78 189
Tift 2591 6345.82 69 275
Toombs 1756 6507.8 61 131
Towns 625 5193.62 23 78
Treutlen 340 4978.77 14 35
Troup 3539 5025.99 119 381
Turner 404 5002.48 24 56
Twiggs 280 3462.78 15 61
Union 1193 4708.9 39 120
Unknown 2481 0 2 37
Upson 986 3752.33 71 107
Walker 3044 4372.93 53 140
Walton 3462 3613.25 81 282
Ware 1973 5503.03 72 223
Warren 201 3857.97 6 30
Washington 1054 5191.61 24 68
Wayne 1574 5251.22 45 149
Webster 46 1803.92 2 10
Wheeler 374 4728.79 18 24
White 1571 4946.79 28 158
Whitfield 9043 8639.37 98 440
Wilcox 320 3640.5 25 58
Wilkes 401 4004.39 8 48
Wilkinson 451 5056.62 18 83
Worth 718 3564.69 36 114
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 5,110,468 (4,729,534 reported molecular tests; 380,934 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 476,044 (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 37,637 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 9,205 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 13, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

