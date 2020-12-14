West Laurens High School moving to virtual learning this week

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
6
DEXTER, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – West Laurens High School students will be learning from home Monday, December 14th through Friday, December 18th.

According to a post on the high school’s Facebook page, students will participate in virtual learning because of the effects of COVID-19.

All faculty and staff must report to work during normal business hours.

The post went on to say this change does not affect any other schools within the Laurens County School District.

According to the school’s district’s latest academic calendar, all schools will close for holiday break on Monday, December 21st. Classes start again Monday, January 4th.

 

