Senator David Perdue holding early vote kick off rally in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – U.S. Senator David Perdue will be making a stop in Middle Georgia Monday.
According to an email from Georgia’s GOP, Perdue will be at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport for an early vote kick off rally. He’ll be joined by his cousin, Former Georgia Governor and current United States Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue.
The rally starts at 12:45.
David Perdue is defending his seat in the U.S. Senate in a tight runoff election against democrat Jon Ossoff. Early voting in Georgia begins Monday, December 14th. The runoff is Tuesday, January 5th.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up