Senator David Perdue holding early vote kick off rally in Macon

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
9
?????????????????????????????????????????
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – U.S. Senator David Perdue will be making a stop in Middle Georgia Monday.

According to an email from Georgia’s GOP, Perdue will be at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport for an early vote kick off rally. He’ll be joined by his cousin, Former Georgia Governor and current United States Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue.

The rally starts at 12:45.

David Perdue is defending his seat in the U.S. Senate in a tight runoff election against democrat Jon Ossoff. Early voting in Georgia begins Monday, December 14th. The runoff is Tuesday, January 5th.

 

Previous articleWest Laurens High School moving to virtual learning this week
Next articleMan wanted for attempting to rob CVS in Macon at gunpoint
mm
Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.