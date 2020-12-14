Man wanted for attempting to rob CVS in Macon at gunpoint

Amanda Corna
Photo provided by: The Bibb County Sheriff's Office
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies need help finding a man they say tried robbing a CVS in Macon.

Deputies say the man entered the CVS at 4080 Bloomfield Road just before 6:30 Sunday evening with a gun. He demanded money from the cashier and left after the cashier couldn’t open the register. No one was injured.

Deputies say the man was wearing a black and gray hoodie, camouflage pants, shades and had a mask covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.