Man wanted for attempting to rob CVS in Macon at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies need help finding a man they say tried robbing a CVS in Macon.
Deputies say the man entered the CVS at 4080 Bloomfield Road just before 6:30 Sunday evening with a gun. He demanded money from the cashier and left after the cashier couldn’t open the register. No one was injured.
Deputies say the man was wearing a black and gray hoodie, camouflage pants, shades and had a mask covering his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
