Trooper and Monroe County deputies injured in motorcycle chase

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A chase that started in Monroe County and ends with a crash in Macon-Bibb County sends four people to the hospital, including three law enforcement officers.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried pulling over a motorcycle just before 9:00 Saturday night. The motorcycle didn’t stop and a chase began.
Monroe County deputies followed the motorcycle to Macon-Bibb County. Deputies and the Georgia State Patrol tried to box the motorcycle in and that caused a multi-vehicle crash.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a state trooper and two Monroe County deputies were taken to Medical Center Navicent Health with non-life threatening injuries.
Three kilos of Meth and a stolen gun were found following the crash.
The driver of the motorcycle, John Johnson, was taken to the Monroe County Jail. His passenger, Tosha Kidd, was taken to the Monroe County Hospital for precautionary measures.
Both Johnson and Kidd face the following charges:
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Felony fleeing and attempting to allude
- Multiple traffic violations
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Theft by receiving stolen property-firearm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Coordinator, Anna Lewis, said more charges could be pending.