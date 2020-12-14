Trooper and Monroe County deputies injured in motorcycle chase

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
16
Photo provided by: Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Listen to the content of this post:

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A chase that started in Monroe County and ends with a crash in Macon-Bibb County sends four people to the hospital, including three law enforcement officers.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried pulling over a motorcycle just before 9:00 Saturday night. The motorcycle didn’t stop and a chase began.

Monroe County deputies followed the motorcycle to Macon-Bibb County. Deputies and the Georgia State Patrol tried to box the motorcycle in and that caused a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a state trooper and two Monroe County deputies were taken to Medical Center Navicent Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Three kilos of Meth and a stolen gun were found following the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle, John Johnson, was taken to the Monroe County Jail. His passenger, Tosha Kidd, was taken to the Monroe County Hospital for precautionary measures.

Both Johnson and Kidd face the following charges:

  • Trafficking methamphetamine
  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Felony fleeing and attempting to allude
  • Multiple traffic violations
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Theft by receiving stolen property-firearm

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Coordinator, Anna Lewis, said more charges could be pending.

Lewis said Johnson is currently out on bond for similar charges in Monroe County and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration have begun an investigation. Felony charges may be pending from the DEA. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol may also have pending charges.
The crash is being investigated by Georgia State Patrol.
Previous articleMan wanted for attempting to rob CVS in Macon at gunpoint
Next articlePedestrian hit by car, killed early Monday morning in Washington County
mm
Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.