Airbnb rental rooms, bar coming to downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Planning and Zoning Board approves a plan to modify a downtown building into several Airbnb rooms.
The application calls for renovation a two story brick building at the corner of Mulberry Street Lane and Second Street. The 350 Second Street building will house nine rooms available for Airbnb rentals.
A one story building behind the rooms will serve as the small Airbnb bar. There will also be an outside patio and small rooftop deck.
The board approved the plan and several exterior changes during Monday’s meeting.
