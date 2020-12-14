Clearing out and cooling off this afternoon

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Once our cold front makes it through the area we will clear out and cool off.
TODAY.
Morning showers and storms will give way to dropping temperatures and drier conditions by this afternoon. Temperatures will fall from the 60’s into the 50’s this afternoon. Overnight lows are forecast to be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s under a mostly clear sky.
TOMORROW.
Expect plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs only in the middle 50’s. Clouds will begin to increase after sunset as rain is set to return overnight.
WEEK AHEAD.
An area of low pressure will generate showers on Wednesday, but past that we will look to clear out for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Thursday through Saturday looks dry with temperatures running in the middle and upper 50’s.
Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).